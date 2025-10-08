Google is now bringing its AI Mode in Search to even more people around the world. The tech giant has expanded the feature to over 40 new countries and territories and introduced support for more than 36 new languages. AI Mode is now available in over 200 countries and territories, including many across Europe. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 8, Google said, "AI Mode uses the advanced reasoning and multimodal understanding of our custom Gemini model for Search to grasp the subtleties of languages and be helpful in all the languages we introduce." Anthropic To Open Bengaluru Office in Early 2026; CEO Dario Amodei To Visit India This Week, Likely To Meet PM Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani.

Google Expands AI Mode in Search

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Google). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

