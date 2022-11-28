San Francisco, November 28: Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted a picture on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, with four diet cokes (caffeine-free Coke), a traditional gun and a revolver kept at his bedside table.

Musk posted the picture with the caption: "My bedside table." "There is no excuse for my lack of coasters," he added. Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post. China COVID-19 Protests: Twitter Search Results Show Porn, Escort and Gambling Content Instead of Major Chinese Cities.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk's Tweet

My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

While one commented, "Pretty sure there are people on the left who like either diet coke or guns," another said, "You support gun culture? I thought you are an advocate of humanity and peace." Twitter Data Leak: 5.4 Million Users’ Information Including Phone Numbers and E-Mails Stolen Via Internal Bug, Exposed Online As Elon Musk Reveals Twitter 2.0.

In June this year, the Twitter CEO expressed his love towards diet cokes on the micro-blogging platform. Musk tweeted: "Diet Coke is amazing, especially the soda fountain version at movie theatres with salt & butter popcorn."

"I don't even care if it lowers my life expectancy," he added. To this, a user reacted: "Cool. I encourage you to do anything that shortens your life expectancy."

"What's the last movie you saw in a movie theatre?" another user asked. Musk replied: "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

The media previously reported that Musk was consuming eight cans of diet coke and a few large coffees in a day, when he was working 100 hours per week during the launch of his companies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2022 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).