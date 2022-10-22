Elon Musk's antics have made life tough for banks that are helping finance his takeover of Twitter, the media reported.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal citing sources, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays are finding it hard to hold all $13 billion of debt backing the deal rather than sell it.

Banks would likely face losses of around $500 million or more if they tried to sell Twitter's debt at current market prices.

A bank generally sells the debt used to create a buyout, and moves on to the next deal.

However, "the Twitter move threatens to bring the faltering leveraged-buyout pipeline to a standstill by tying up capital that Wall Street could otherwise use to back new deals", the report said late on Friday.

Musk and Twitter have time till October 28 to close the $44 billion takeover deal.

Banks signed agreement in April to provide Musk with the debt financing he needed to buy the company.

"They had originally intended to find third-party investors, such as loan asset managers and mutual funds, who would ultimately lend the money as is customary in leveraged buyouts," said the report.