Elon Musk’s xAI to Bring Grok Voice Mode to Apple CarPlay, Compete With ChatGPT and Other AI Chatbot on Road

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Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is set to expand its reach into the automotive sector by integrating its Grok chatbot with Apple CarPlay. Recent updates to the Grok iOS application reveal a "coming soon" placeholder for a dedicated Voice Mode, marking the first time the assistant will be officially available to non-Tesla drivers. The move positions Grok as a direct competitor to ChatGPT and Perplexity in the rapidly growing market for in-car AI assistants.

Expanding Beyond the Tesla Ecosystem

While Grok has previously been a native feature of Tesla’s software, this integration signals a strategic shift for xAI. By joining the CarPlay platform, Grok will become accessible to millions of drivers globally who use Apple’s interface to manage their vehicle’s infotainment systems. WhatsApp Testing Native CarPlay App for iPhone Users, New Interface to Support Direct Chat and Call Management.

The integration is expected to focus on a hands-free "Voice Mode," allowing drivers to engage in natural language conversations, manage productivity tasks, and execute complex navigation queries without taking their eyes off the road.

Competition in the In-Car AI Space

The automotive AI landscape has become increasingly crowded over the past year. CarPlay has recently opened its doors to third-party chatbots, with ChatGPT and Perplexity already establishing a presence on the dashboard. Grok will be the third major AI assistant to join the lineup, offering a distinct alternative for users who prefer Musk’s "truth-seeking" AI model.

Apple is also preparing its own significant upgrade to the in-car experience. Reports suggest that iOS 27 will introduce a dedicated Siri application for CarPlay, powered by Google’s Gemini models. This update is expected to provide Siri with "World Knowledge Answers," enabling advanced web searching and summarisation capabilities that were previously the sole domain of third-party apps.

Addressing Consumer Demand for Smarter Vehicles

The push for AI integration follows a trend of consumers seeking more capable assistants than the original version of Siri. Previously, many users relied on unofficial workarounds, such as syncing iPhone widgets to CarPlay, to access advanced AI while driving.

This update coincides with Apple’s broader rollout of "CarPlay Ultra," a more deeply integrated version of the software capable of controlling native vehicle functions. While the standard CarPlay interface focuses on media and navigation, CarPlay Ultra allows for the adjustment of climate settings and seat positions through the digital interface. iPhone Fold Effect? Apple Reportedly Triggers Design War as Samsung and Huawei Pivot to Widescreen Foldables Amid Battery Concerns.

xAI was designed to compete with industry leaders like OpenAI and Google. Grok, the company’s primary product, is known for its real-time access to data via the X (formerly Twitter) platform. Its new move to CarPlay represents a significant step in making the assistant a ubiquitous tool for daily tasks beyond social media and desktop use.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).