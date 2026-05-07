JioCarSync Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Adapter Launched in India; Check Price, Features and Compatibility Details

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JioThings, the Internet of Things (IoT) arm of Jio Platforms, has officially introduced a new in-car accessory in India designed to modernise existing vehicle infotainment systems. The device, named JioCarSync, serves as a wireless adapter that converts factory-fitted wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto setups into wireless ones. By eliminating the need for physical cables, the accessory aims to provide a more convenient and clutter-free experience for drivers while maintaining full access to essential smartphone-integrated features such as navigation and music.

The introduction of the JioCarSync reflects a growing trend in the automotive accessory market toward wireless connectivity. Many vehicles manufactured in recent years include smartphone integration but require a USB tether to function. Jio’s new plug-and-play solution targets this specific gap, allowing users to retain their existing vehicle controls, including steering wheel buttons and touchscreen functionality, without the physical constraints of a wired connection. Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Launched; Check Performance Upgrade, AI Features and Configuration.

JioCarSync Adapter Launched in India

JioCarSync Specifications and Features

The JioCarSync is a compact adapter weighing just 20g, featuring a durable polycarbonate body. It utilises Bluetooth 5.3 and 5GHz Wi-Fi technology to facilitate a stable wireless connection between the smartphone and the car's head unit. According to Jio, the device can automatically connect to a paired smartphone within approximately five seconds of starting the vehicle. The adapter is compatible with iPhones running iOS 12 or later and Android devices running Android 11 or above.

The package is designed for versatility, supporting both USB Type-A and USB Type-C interfaces through an included Type-C dongle. In addition to retaining support for built-in vehicle microphones and surround audio output, the JioCarSync is fully compatible with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. The device also supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates, ensuring that users can receive remote patches and performance improvements throughout the product’s lifecycle. Airtel Secure Workforce: Airtel Business Launches Unified Zero Trust Security Platform for Hybrid Enterprises, Combat AI Cyberattacks.

JioCarSync Price in India

The JioCarSync is priced at INR 2,399 in India. The product is currently available for purchase through Amazon and comes with a one-year warranty. This competitive pricing positions the JioCarSync as an accessible upgrade for a wide range of vehicle owners who wish to add wireless convenience to their existing infotainment hardware.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Jio Things ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).