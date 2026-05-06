Google To Ditch Temperature Sensor for New ‘Pixel Glow’ LEDs in Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL

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Google is reportedly preparing to retire the built-in temperature sensor from its flagship smartphone lineup. According to a series of comprehensive hardware leaks that surfaced this week, the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL will remove the infrared thermometer to make room for a new notification hardware feature dubbed "Pixel Glow". The decision marks the end of an experimental hardware era that began three generations ago.

While the temperature sensor was a marquee addition to 2023's Pixel 8 Pro, recent consumer surveys and technical reviews suggest the feature remained underutilised by the broader user base. Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro and Google Pixel 11 Fold Models Tipped To Feature Tensor G6 Chipset; Check Expected Price in India.

The Rise and Fall of the Pixel Thermometer

Google introduced the temperature sensor as a unique hardware differentiator, eventually gaining FDA clearance to allow users to take body temperature readings during the post-pandemic era. However, the feature faced consistent criticism for its niche utility. Internal Google surveys conducted in late 2025 reportedly questioned users on the frequency of their sensor usage, fueling speculation that the hardware was on the chopping block. Leaked CAD renders of the Pixel 11 Pro now show a singular cutout on the camera bar, effectively confirming the sensor's removal.

Introducing 'Pixel Glow'

To fill the physical and functional gap left by the thermometer, Google is expected to debut "Pixel Glow." According to Mystic Leaks, this feature consists of a compact RGB LED array integrated directly into the rear camera bar.

Functionality: Similar to the "Glyph" interface found on Nothing phones, Pixel Glow is designed to provide visual alerts for notifications, incoming calls, and battery status.

Similar to the "Glyph" interface found on Nothing phones, Pixel Glow is designed to provide visual alerts for notifications, incoming calls, and battery status. Gemini Integration: Sources indicate the LEDs may be heavily tied to Google's Gemini AI, providing pulsing light animations when the assistant is active or processing requests.

Sources indicate the LEDs may be heavily tied to Google's Gemini AI, providing pulsing light animations when the assistant is active or processing requests. Device Coverage: The lighting system is expected to appear on the Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL, and notably the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, marking a rare hardware aesthetic change for the foldable line. Google Pixel 10 Price Dropped on Flipkart; Check Current Rate, Specifications and Features.

Technical Specifications and Tensor G6

The removal of the sensor is part of a larger hardware overhaul for the 2026 flagship. The Pixel 11 series is slated to be the first to feature the Tensor G6 chip, Google's first processor built on a 2nm manufacturing process. Beyond the new notification lights, the Pro models are rumoured to feature significantly brighter displays - reaching up to 3,600 nits - and a "uniform all-glass" camera bar design. While Google has not officially confirmed these changes, the volume of consistent leaks suggests a shift in strategy toward more visible, AI-driven hardware features.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (9to5google.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).