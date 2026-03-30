Mumbai, March 30: WhatsApp is reportedly developing a native CarPlay application to provide iPhone users with a more structured messaging and calling experience while driving. According to technical reports from WABetaInfo, the feature is currently in the beta testing phase for iOS users, moving the platform beyond its previous total reliance on Siri for voice-activated interactions.

The update introduces a dedicated user interface on vehicle displays, allowing drivers to view recent contacts and manage communications through a more accessible touch-based layout. While the app is designed to improve accessibility, it reportedly maintains strict safety protocols by limiting access to full chat histories to prevent driver distraction. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Modern Rounded Chat Bubbles, Frameless Multimedia Design.

WhatsApp CarPlay Native Interface and Features

The new native app includes a dedicated chat list screen that displays conversations from the past 20 to 25 days. This allows users to quickly identify recent contacts and initiate new messages or calls directly from the car's head unit. To ensure safety, the interface does not allow users to open or scroll through extensive message histories; instead, it focuses on active and unread conversations, which are marked with a distinct blue dot for easier visibility.

In addition to messaging, the app features a call history tab where users can view incoming, outgoing, and missed calls with accompanying timestamps. A separate "Favourites" tab has also been integrated, allowing for rapid access to frequently contacted individuals. The application is expected to support both light and dark modes, automatically adjusting to the vehicle’s display settings for optimal legibility during day and night driving.

WhatsApp CarPlay Operational Changes

Prior to this development, WhatsApp’s integration with CarPlay was almost entirely dependent on Siri. Users were required to use voice commands to listen to incoming texts or dictate replies, with no visual way to browse contacts or see a log of recent interactions. The introduction of a native app provides a middle ground, offering visual cues for essential tasks while continuing to support Siri for hands-free operations.

The report indicates that while the "New Message" option is available, the system remains streamlined to ensure that the driver's primary focus remains on the road. By providing a call history and a filtered chat list, WhatsApp aims to reduce the time spent on voice-to-text corrections by allowing users to select the correct recipient through a simplified touch menu before dictating their message.

Currently, the native CarPlay experience is available only to a limited group of beta testers through the TestFlight application. As the feature is still under active development, it may undergo further refinements to its layout and security features before a broader public rollout. WhatsApp Missed Call Messages, Status Stickers and Channel Questions Features Launched; Check Details.

There is no official confirmation from Meta regarding a specific launch date for the stable version. However, industry analysts expect a wider release later this year once the app demonstrates stability across various vehicle infotainment systems. For now, standard users must continue to use the existing Siri-only interface for WhatsApp on CarPlay.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).