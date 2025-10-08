New Delhi, October 8: Meta has unveiled an update to Facebook’s algorithm to enhance how users discover and enjoy Reels content. The latest change will personalise video recommendations based on users preferences, allowing users to see more of what they like. Meta is introducing new "friend bubbles" on reels and feed to spot which reels and posts your friends have liked.

Facebook has introduced an update to its Reels algorithm to show users recent content while giving them more control over the type of content that appears in their feed. In a press release, Meta said, "We’ve upgraded Facebook’s recommendations engine so it learns your interests quicker and shows you newer and more relevant reels." Instagram Map Feature Rolling Out in India, Brings Several Improvements To Connect With Friends; Check Details.

Some Reels will now include AI-powered recommendations for Facebook users to discover similar reels and explore topics that match their interests. Meta is also adding new features that will let users to manage the kind of Reels they view and engage easily with friends while watching them.

Meta is enhancing user control over content preferences on Facebook. Users can select "Not Interested" on a Reel or report comments that disrupt healthy discussions. These actions help the platform refine recommendations for a more personalised experience. Additionally, the updated Save feature allows users to organise their favourite Reels and posts easily in one place. It will help Facebook to fine-tune recommendations with each save. ChatGPT New Feature Update: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Turns AI Platform Into App Centre, Introduces Spotify, Canva and More Apps Within Chat; Check Details.

Facebook is also introducing "friend bubbles" on Reels and Feed, allowing users to see which posts and videos their friends have liked. Tapping a "friend bubble" on a reel opens a private chat with those friends. Additionally, select Reels will feature AI-powered suggested searches. It will help users to explore more content on topics they enjoy without leaving the Reels player.

