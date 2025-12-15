San Francisco, December 15: WhatsApp has introduced various new features such as Miss Call Messages, New Status Sticker and Channel Questions for the users, allowing them to experience the best usage of the platform. The Meta-owned WhatsApp launched these for the end users gradually on Android and iOS platforms. In this article, we will learn how these new features will work.

The update is part of WhatsApp’s efforts to enhance user engagement and simplify communication across calls, chats and updates. With these additions, the platform aims to offer more flexibility, reduce missed interactions and make everyday conversations more expressive for both personal and group communication. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Launches Missed Call Messages, Status Stickers and Channel Questions; Check Details.

WhatsApp New Features; Check Details

One of the major highlights of the update is the introduction of missed call messages. Users can now leave a short voice or video message directly after a call goes unanswered, without switching to the chat manually. The recorded message appears alongside the missed call notification, allowing recipients to listen and respond at their convenience. WhatsApp has also introduced live emoji reactions in voice chats and improved speaker highlighting during video calls to make conversations smoother and more interactive. Global AI Race: India Emerges As World’s 3rd Most Competitive AI Power.

In addition, WhatsApp has expanded interactive elements for Status and Channels. Users can now add reaction stickers, music and question stickers to Status updates, encouraging instant engagement. Channel administrators can also use question features to gather feedback privately from followers. WhatsApp confirmed that these features are rolling out gradually across Android, iOS and desktop platforms, with availability varying by region and account.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2025 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).