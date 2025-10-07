New Delhi, October 7: OpenAI has unveiled a major update for ChatGPT, which will help users to interact with third-party apps like Spotify, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, and more within the chatbot. The announcement was made during OpenAI’s annual developer conference, DevDay 2025, highlighting the company’s push to expand ChatGPT’s capabilities.

In a blog post, Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, "we’re introducing a new generation of apps you can chat with, right inside ChatGPT. Developers can start building them today with the new Apps SDK, available in preview." OpenAI has announced that its new apps feature will be accessible to all logged-in ChatGPT users outside the EU, including those on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. OpenAI and Jony Ive Face Technical Issues While Developing Screenless AI Device, Scheduled 2026 Release May Be Delayed: Report.

Initially, pilot partners like Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow will be available in regions where their services operate, with English as the default language. OpenAI also confirmed that additional pilot partners will join later this year, and the company plans to extend app access to users in the EU in the future.

OpenAI has announced that 11 more partners and their apps will be coming soon, later this year. The upcoming partners will include Khan Academy, Uber, Instacart, Tripadvisor, AllTrails, DoorDash, Peloton, OpenTable, Target, Thumbtack, and TheFork.

Developers can also begin creating and testing apps using the new Apps SDK preview, which OpenAI is introducing as an open standard based on the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Later this year, OpenAI will start accepting app submissions for review and publication. The company will provide further information on how developers can earn revenue from their apps. Donald Trump Back on TikTok, Posts Message for Young People and Says ‘I Saved TikTok, so You Owe Me Big’ (Watch Video).

How To Use Apps in ChatGPT

When a user begins a message mentioning the name of an available app, ChatGPT can automatically bring up the app within the chat and use relevant context to assist. When the app is used for the first time, ChatGPT will prompt the user to connect by providing details about the data that may be shared. Additionally, ChatGPT can suggest apps based on the conversation, like if the discussion involves buying a new home, it may recommend the Zillow app.

