New Delhi, October 7: Instagram has introduced a new Map feature in India to help its users to connect with friends more easily. The feature was first announced in August, which allows users to share their location selectively with chosen friends, giving them control over who sees their whereabouts. Additionally, users can explore the map to view posts from friends and favourite creators, discovering content from interesting or fun locations.

Instagram is now rolling out its Map feature in India. The feature allows users to share their latest active location with selected friends and explore posts linked to specific locations. Since its initial release, the feature has received several improvements to enhance user understanding and experience. In a blog post, Meta stated, "No matter how you use the map, you and your friends have a new, lightweight way to connect with each other." TikTok US Investor Deal: Donald Trump and VP JD Vance Return to ByteDance-Owned Video Platform after 80% Stake Agreement (Watch Videos).

Instagram Map Feature

The Instagram Map feature lets its users explore trending locations, businesses, and posts tagged with specific places. It also gives users control over who can view their active location to enhance privacy. Some users mistakenly believed that adding a tagged location to their posts shared their real-time location on the map. To address this confusion, the Meta-owned platform has removed profile photos from appearing on top of content. This change makes it clearer that the posts do not reveal someone’s actual location.

To make it easier for users to know when their location is being shared on the map, Instagram has added a more visible and consistent indicator at the top of the map. The notification shows whether your location is being shared or if your device’s location services are turned off. Additionally, an indicator appears under your profile photo in the Notes tray, which provides extra clarity when your location is not being shared. ChatGPT New Feature Update: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Turns AI Platform Into App Centre, Introduces Spotify, Canva and More Apps Within Chat; Check Details.

Instagram now includes a helpful reminder explaining that adding a location tag to a story, reel, or post will make it appear on the Map. To further reduce confusion, the platform also offers a preview feature that lets its users see exactly how their content will be displayed on the Map when they include a location tag to their Instagram content.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Meta Blog Post). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).