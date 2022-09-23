Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is now live for all users and brings massive discounts on smartphones, wearables, tablets, electronics, beauty products and more. The e-commerce platform has partnered with Axis and ICICI Banks to provide a 10 percent instant discount. Apart from this, customers will also get no-cost EMI, Flipkart Pay Later and exchange offer options on purchases made. Let's take a look at the top deals from the Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Now Live for Plus Members; Massive Discounts on iPhone 13, Realme 9 Pro & More.

Apple iPhone 13:

Apple's iPhone 13 128GB storage model is available at Rs 56,990. The handset is originally priced at Rs 69,900. By swapping an old smartphone, buyers can get up to Rs 16,900 off. In addition to this, there is a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you have been waiting to purchase an iPhone then this is the right time.

Google Pixel 6a:

Google Pixel 6a is listed on Flipkart at Rs 34,199. The device was launched in India at Rs 43,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. Customers purchasing the handset will get an instant discount worth Rs 1,500 using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Moreover, Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 2,500 off on all credit and debit card payments.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

The Galaxy Watch 4 44mm is now available at Rs 9,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Customers using Axis and ICICI Bank credit cards can avail 10 percent instant discount. The Galaxy Watch 4 comes with two display sizes, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

AirPods Pro:

Apple AirPods Pro 1st-gen is being offered at Rs 15,890 on Flipkart. The earbuds originally cost Rs 26,300. Customers ordering the device will get Rs 100 off with a cashback coupon on their first order. In addition to this, there is 10 percent off on Axis Bank credit cards and credit card EMI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).