Mumbai, February 1: Realme has officially disrupted the Indian mid-range smartphone market with the launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G, the first commercial device in the country to feature a massive 10,001mAh "Titan" battery. Announced on January 29, the device is designed to eliminate "battery anxiety" entirely, offering multi-day endurance for power users and gamers.

Despite the gargantuan battery capacity, Realme has maintained a relatively slim profile of 9.08mm, utilizing advanced silicon-carbon anode technology to maximize energy density. Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Launch Soon, Tablet Reportedly Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Details.

Price and Availability in India

The Realme P4 Power 5G has been positioned aggressively in the mid-range segment, with sales scheduled to begin on February 5, via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail partners. The device is available in three storage configurations:

Variant Launch Price Effective Price (with Offers) 8GB + 128GB INR 25,999 INR 23,999 8GB + 256GB INR 27,999 INR 25,999 12GB + 256GB INR 30,999 INR 28,999

Launch offers include an instant INR 2,000 bank discount and a free 4-year battery warranty for first-sale buyers.

A 'Power Bank' in Your Pocket

The standout feature is undoubtedly the 10,001mAh battery, which Realme claims can deliver up to 32 hours of continuous video streaming or 39 days of standby time. To complement this capacity, the phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, reaching a 50 per cent charge in approximately 36 minutes.

Furthermore, the P4 Power 5G can function as a portable power bank, supporting 27W reverse wired charging to juice up other smartphones or accessories on the go.

Specifications and Performance of Realme P4 Power 5G

Beyond its endurance, the Realme P4 Power 5G is a well-rounded mid-ranger. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with a dedicated HyperVision AI chip to enhance gaming frame rates and video resolution.

Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits.

Camera: A dual rear setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 16MP sensor handles selfies.

Durability: The device boasts a triple rating of IP66, IP68, and IP69, making it resistant to high-pressure water jets and deep submersion.

Software: It runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, with a promise of three years of OS upgrades. Oppo Find X9s, Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Oppo Find N6 Global Launch Details and Colour Options Leaked Online.

Market Context of Realme P4 Power 5G

The P4 Power 5G marks a significant evolution for the Realme P-series, which has traditionally focused on balancing "Power and Style." By introducing the 10,001mAh Titan battery, Realme is targeting a specific niche of long-distance travelers and heavy mobile users who previously had to rely on bulky external power banks or ruggedized niche phones.

