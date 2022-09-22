Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is now live for Plus Members. The biggest sale of the year will commence for all at midnight. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 offers select smartphones and other electronic items at low prices. The e-commerce company has partnered with ICICI and Axis Banks to provide a 10 percent instant discount. In this article, we have listed down the top deals on smartphones from the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 To Be Available Under Rs 50,000.

Apple iPhone 13:

iPhone 13 128GB is now available at Rs 53,990. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer, which brings the price lower up to Rs 16,900. This is one of the lowest prices we have witnessed on the iPhone 13 since its launch. If you have been waiting to purchase the iPhone 13, then this is the right time.

Big Billion Days are back with a bang and this time the discounts will make you go 🫣😳🫶 — Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 21, 2022

Poco X4 Pro 5G:

Poco X4 Pro 5G is now listed on Flipkart at Rs 16,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Apart from the 10 percent instant bank discount, customers can also exchange their old smartphone for a new one and receive up to 15,500 discount. Poco X4 Pro gets a 6.67-inch display, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 64MP triple rear cameras and more.

Google Pixel 6a:

Google's Pixel 6a 128GB model is being offered at Rs 34,199. By utilising the exchange offer, buyers can also get up to Rs 16,900 off. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The Pixel 6a smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, a Tensor processor, a 4,410mAh battery and more.

Realme 9 Pro 5G:

Realme 9 Pro 5G is listed on Flipkart at Rs 16,999. Customers will also get Rs 15,500 by swapping an old smartphone, 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Card and Google Nest hub at just Rs 4,999. Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon 695 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, a 64MP triple rear camera setup and more.

