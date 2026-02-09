JioHotstar Hiring: Company Hires Talent From Tech Giants Like Google, Amazon, Flipkart and Cred for AI-Based Streaming Services, Says Report

Mumbai, February 9: JioHotstar has announced a significant expansion of its leadership team, onboarding senior executives from several global technology firms. The strategic recruitment drive is aimed at accelerating the platform’s artificial intelligence capabilities and establishing a foundation for personalised streaming at a global scale.

The new hires include experts from Google, Flipkart, CRED, Amazon Pay, and Myntra. These leaders will oversee critical functions including content discovery, viewer experience, marketing intelligence, and platform engineering as the service transitions toward more intelligent, responsive user experiences. Apple Hiring in India: iPhone-Maker Looking for Retail Managers in Hyderabad, Posts Several Job Listings.

JioHotstar Strategic Hires for Product and Discovery

Among the key appointments is Shrinivas SG, who joins as Senior Vice President of Discovery and Personalisation. Formerly with Flipkart, Shrinivas played a pivotal role in developing generative AI-powered conversational commerce. At JioHotstar, he will focus on enhancing search and discovery systems, specifically through voice and video-led innovation.

Naveen Prashanth has been appointed Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing. Joining from Google, Prashanth previously led YouTube Shorts and creator marketing in India. His new mandate involves driving consumer growth and monetisation initiatives, leveraging his experience in brand and performance marketing.

Engineering and Monetisation Upgrades

To bolster the platform's technical infrastructure, Abhishek Sharan joins as Senior Vice President of Engineering for Viewer Experience. With over 15 years of experience at Flipkart Group and Myntra, Sharan will oversee high-traffic systems including recommendations and trust and safety protocols.

Abhishek Varshney, previously with CRED and Razorpay, has been appointed Principal Engineer for AdTech. Varshney’s expertise in financial engineering and payments will be utilised to strengthen the platform’s advertising and monetisation technologies. Additionally, Chandru, an Amazon Pay veteran, joins as Senior Vice President of Product Management to lead subscriptions and new initiatives.

Focus on Generative AI and Data Analytics

The leadership expansion follows the recent appointment of Emmy Award-winner Stephen Bugaj as Senior Vice President of GenAI Content and Technology. Bugaj is tasked with developing intelligent content pipelines and interactive storytelling formats. Hiring in India 2026: Around 52% of Tech, Banking Professionals Say Their Companies Plan To Increase Recruitment Amid Mass Layoffs in US.

These moves align with JioHotstar’s broader objective to differentiate itself in the competitive Indian streaming market. By integrating advanced recommendation engines and scalable architectures, the platform intends to better serve its estimated 450 million monthly active users through data-led decision-making and hyper-personalised content delivery.

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