Flipkart, the leading e-commerce is offering big discounts on several smartphones as a part of its ongoing Big Saving Days sale 2021. The offer will be valid on the mid-range smartphone till May 7, 2021. The phone is listed on the e-commerce website with a discount of Rs 5,000 bringing the retail price down to Rs 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Check Discounts on Smartphones, Smart TVs & Others.

Google Pixel 4a India Price Drops To Rs 26,999 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Apart from this offer, interested customers can also avail of an additional 10 percent off or up to Rs 1,000 on transactions made via HDFC bank debit/credit cards or debit EMI transactions. There's also 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: Google)

The key specifications of the Google Pixel 4a are a 5.81-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 12.2MP single rear camera, an 8MP front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 3140 mAh battery with 18W charger, and Android 10OS and more.

