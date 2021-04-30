Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is all set to begin on May 2, 2021. This sale will bring discounts and exciting offers on several smartphones, laptops, wearables and other electronic items. The Big Saving Days Sale 2021 will last until May 7, 2021. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide a 10 percent discount on several mobile phones from companies like Samsung, Apple, Realme and Xiaomi. To save your precious time, we hereby list down the top offers and massive discounts from the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 Now Live for Plus Members, Check Here for Best Deals & Offers on Smartphones & Electronics.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone will be offered at Rs 17,999 which originally costs Rs 23,999. The Galaxy F41 will be made available for sale starting at Rs 12,999. The Galaxy F12 device will get a discount of Rs 1,000 and will be sold from Rs 9,999.

Apple iPhone 11 will be available at a starting price of Rs 44,999, getting a discount of Rs 7,000. Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme 8, Realme C21, Redmi Note 9, Oppo F17 Pro, Tecno Camon 16 and Realme X7 5G will be sold at a discount price. In addition to this, Flipkart will also provide up to 40 percent discount on laptops and up to 70 percent off on headphones and speakers. Moreover, the e-commerce website has also listed smart TVs, smart lights and connected cameras with exciting offers.

