Fortnite has teased its new update, which would include Superman gameplay and skin. It said that the Fortnite Superman gameplay will drop on July 11, 2025, the same day James Gunn-directed Superman movie from DC (Detective Comics) starring actor David Corenswet is set to release globally. The new Superman and DC crossover announced by Fortnite likely allows players to use some of the powers of the popular superhero. The Fortnite's Chapter 6 Season 3 trailer showed Superman, aka Kal-El, using his heat vision in the game, which is also expected in the July 11 update. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, July 9, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Superman Skins, Gameplay Arriving on Fornite on July 11, 2025

Look up -- @Superman powers soar into Fortnite on July 11! pic.twitter.com/4JMjTtxstf — Fortnite (@Fortnite) July 6, 2025

