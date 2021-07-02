The Fourth of July is a federal holiday in the United States to celebrate Independence. People celebrate this day by watching the patriotic parade, enjoy with family friends, lightning firecrackers, etc. To celebrate this occasion, several retailers are offering exciting discounts and deals on all products including apparel, electronics, home products and more. We have compiled the best deals offered online on smartphones. Fourth of July 2019 Sale: Discounts & Deals on Smart TVs, Smartphones, Tablets, Smart Home Devices & Other Electronics Online.

Apple iPhone 12:

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple iPhone 12 can be purchased with up to a $1000 discount through Verizon via trade-in deals. Buyers can also save $150 on Apple Watch with the iPhone purchase. iPhone 12 was launched globally last year at $799 for the 64GB model, $849 for the 128GB variant and $949 for the 256GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is now available with a discount of $200 on Amazon.com. The smartphone is currently listed on the e-commerce platform with a price tag of $999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Quad HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, excellent quad rear camera system and more.

Motorola Edge:

Motorola Edge (Photo Credits: Motorola Edge)

Motorola Edge is also listed on Amazon.com with a discount of $200 bringing its price down to $499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 64MP quad rear camera system, a 25MP selfie snapper and a 4,500mAh battery.

In addition to this, other smartphones such as Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy Tab A7, Apple iPad Air 2020, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and more are being offered with decent discounts.

