Fourth of July brings with the smell of barbeques, the beautiful sight of fireworks and the pocket-light sales that always gets us in the great spirit of this holiday. With the Fourth of July looking a lot different to last year we don't just have online sales breaking records in the discount department, but physical stores have also started offering great deals from mattresses to home appliances. While Amazon prime deals are always a great site for offers galore, there are plenty of stores promising the best deal of your life ahead of this holiday. No one can pass up a good deal, So check out the items up for sale this year, that will cater to all your needs.

Mattress Deals

Just because you made your bed doesn't mean you have to lie in it forever. A good mattress is hard to find and the best ones are always laid up in the expensive bracket. And the search for the good mattress continues this year, with an arrayed selection of mattresses up for sale this Independence Day. For Instance, Layla Mattress Sale is offering some great discounts (By $200) on your sleeping needs.

Video Games

This one is sure to get your adrenalin pumping this weekend. We've all been obsessed X-Box since its inception. And we've heard copious horror tales of kids running up their parents' credit cards buying these games. And then there is real thumbsticks, triggers and buttons that also cost up a storm. So it's a great time to invest in one of these like the Razer Kishi that comes with a great holiday deal.

Kitchen Deals

We're always in quest for a great kitchen appliance deal and it's a great time to find them. From refrigerators, Dishwashers to pots and pans you can save up on a lot of dough by checking out the sale in the home appliance department. Check out Amazon and your nearest store for the sale of the year. Macy's has a massive fourth of July Discount on more than a hundred thousand items in their stores.

Tech Deals

In this day and age, tech sales are nearly as widespread as your appliance sale. From Phones, computers to tablets, you can stumble upon the deal of the year in any tech store this holiday weekend. HP's Fourth of July sale has endeared itself to the tech aficionados with great discounts on stellar devices.

Independence day is a good time to save up on cash by investing in a great range of deals. You can take home some great stuff without breaking the bank. So kick off this Fourth of July with a shopping extravaganza.

