Fourth of July is almost here, so it's time for juicy barbeques, good music and ice-cold beer. If you haven't been living under a rock it's impossible to have missed the songs that shaped the culture of America. "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "This Land Is Your Land," always puts you in the patriotic spirit. There are copious other songs that will make you get off your lawn chair and into the dance floor. In celebration of the Fourth of July here are five songs that will never fail to get you in the spirit of this holiday. From Bruce Springstein to Lil Wayne, this patriotic amalgam of the old and the new is just what you need to get the party going. Here are five songs for the Fourth of July.

Bruce Springsteen, "Born In The U.S.A." - "Nowhere to run/ ain't got nowhere to go/ Born in the U.S.A., I was born in the U.S.A."

Lil Wayne, "God Bless Amerika" - "My country tis of thee/ Sweet land of kill em all and let em die/ God Bless America/ this ol' godless America."

Miley Cyrus, "Party in the U.S.A." - "And I got my hands up/ They're playin' my song/ I know I'm gonna be ok/ Yeah, it's a party in the USA."

Tom Petty, "American Girl" "Well, she was an American girl/ Raised on promises/ She couldn't help thinkin' that there was a little more to life somewhere else."

John Mellencamp, "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. - "Some are black and some are white/ Ain't to proud to sleep on the floor tonight/ With the blind faith of Jesus you know that they just might/ be Rockin' in the U.S.A."

So put your dancing shoes on and spend the holiday dancing with family and friends this summer. This playlist will sure put you in great patriotic spirit while you celebrate United States Independence Day.

