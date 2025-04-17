Mumbai, April 17: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, April 17, 2025, are revealed. By using these codes, the players can unlock various rewards that will help them excel in the game and beat others. Garena Free Fire MAX is a battle royal game that allows multiple players to join and fight each other in a single round to reach the safe zone, just like BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile. Please check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, April 17, 2025.

With Garena Free Fire MAX, 50 players are able to join in a standard match playing alone (Solo), with another person (Duo) or with the team (Squad). The original version, called Garena Free Fire, was launched in India in 2017 but was banned in 2022 by the Indian government. But you can access the MAX version from popular platforms in India, such as Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, without any government restrictions. Compared to the original version, Garena FF MAX is better at gameplay, graphics, animation and rewards. Players can redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Codes to claim special rewards such as weapons, skins, gold, diamonds and more. What Is ANPR AI Camera? How Does It Identify Old Vehicles? All About Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras, Set To Be Used in Delhi.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, April 17, 2025

FIRE-4MAX-2025 – Exclusive Weapon Skin

REDE-EMCO-DE03 – Free Diamonds

MAXB-ATTLE-2025 – Legendary Outfit

LOOT-GOLD-FIRE – Gold Coins

EMOT-FREE-MAX5 – Exclusive Emote

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for Today, April 17

Step 1 - Open this URL - https://ff.garena.com to visit the Garena Free Fire MAX website.

Step 2 - Use X, Facebook, Apple ID, Google, VK ID or Huawei ID to log in.

Step 3 - Start redeemi ng the Garena FF codes.

Step 4 - Copy the your preferred codes to redeem and then paste them in the available text box on your screen.

Step 5 - Click on the 'Confirm' option.

Step 6- Go through the verification process to confirm your actions.

Step 7 - Finally, click the 'Ok' option to confirm the code redemption process.

The steps mentioned above will ensure you complete the process faster. Now, you need to open the in-game email to check if you received the rewards for the codes that you redeemed. Then, check the account wallet for diamonds and gold. The in-game items may be available in your Vault. AI Will Replace Most Programmers in Next Year, AGI and Superintelligence Will Surpass Smartest Humans in 5 Years: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt (Watch Video).

If you do not succeed in redeeming the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, you need to try your luck the next day. These codes are for a limited period, and only 500 players can claim the rewards by redeeming them per day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).