Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said that artificial intelligence (AI) would replace most programmers next year. In five years, AGI or Superintelligence could replace the smartest humans. Eric Schmidt said that OpenAI and Anthropic were nearly 10% or 20% of the code for developing research programs generated by the computer. Former Google CEO said that artificial general intelligence (AGI) could be as smart as the "smartest mathematician, physicist, artist, writer, thinker and politician. Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt said, "And in six years, artificial superintelligence—smarter than all of us combined." L’Oréal Layoffs: French Cosmetic Giant To Cut Half of Jobs in Travel Retail Division Amid Sales Slump and Market Slowdown in China, Says Report.

AI to Replace Most Programmers in Next Year, Said Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt (Watch Video)

🇺🇸 EX-GOOGLE BOSS: AI WILL REPLACE MOST PROGRAMMERS IN A YEAR—SUPERINTELLIGENCE COULD ARRIVE IN SIX Former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt: "We believe that in the next year, the vast majority of programmers will be replaced by AI. Within three to five years, we’ll see AGI—systems… https://t.co/HDAiwiLf3D pic.twitter.com/3auFNjyg6x — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)