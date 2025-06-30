New Delhi, June 29: The government on Sunday launched the 'GoIStats' mobile application that will help every stakeholder seamlessly access official data on the go. The initiative by the National Sample Survey Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is a significant milestone in India's commitment to making official statistics accessible and user-centric for all citizens.

The GoIStats mobile application represents NSO's vision of creating an all-encompassing data ecosystem. The application features an interactive "Key Trends" dashboard showcasing important socio-economic indicators with dynamic visualisations of critical metrics including GDP, inflation, employment data. AI Spending on Rise: 88% of Global Firms Now Have Dedicated Budgets for Artificial Intelligence, Investment Focus Shifts to AI Agents, Says Nasscom Report.

On the occasion of 19th Statistics Day, the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation has launched the GoIStats mobile application, to provide user-friendly access to official statistics.#MoSPI #datafordevelopment #userfriendly #mobileapplication@PMOIndia… pic.twitter.com/jDYdeyUUTS — Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (@GoIStats) June 29, 2025

Users gain direct access to NSO's database through the "Products" section, featuring one-click CSV downloads. Advanced filtering and search capabilities with comprehensive metadata, and mobile-optimised data tables are also available for seamless viewing, according to the ministry.

The app's visual data storytelling capabilities include a curated infographics section that transforms complex statistics into digestible insights, interactive charts and graphs with contextual explanations, social sharing features to promote data literacy across communities, and complete source attribution for each visualisation following principles of transparency and trust.

Moreover, a comprehensive publication section provides users with the access to NSO reports and publications with instant download functionality. Regular updates aligned with NSO's publication calendar are provided to the user with app notification facility. Feedback mechanism for continuous app improvement, a user-friendly interface and direct communication channels through the "Contact Us" section are some of the features designed for user empowerment. What Is Stingray Attack? How Is Android 16 New Security Feature Keeping Its Users Safe? All You Need To Know.

Currently the Android version of mobile application is available free of charge on google play store. The iOS version will be released shortly. “This initiative completes the ideal digital bouquet of website, portal and mobile app expected from a data producing organisation. GoIStats empowers every Indian to meaningfully engage with government data, strengthening citizen participation in building a Viksit Bharat,” said the ministry.

