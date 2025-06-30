New Delhi, June 30: Android 16 has arrived for supported Pixel smartphones a few days ago and is expected to reach more Android brands later this year. Alongside visual and feature enhancements, a new security feature is coming to protect users from fake cell towers and potential spying threats.

As per a report of Android Authority, Android 16 is introducing a new security feature to alert users if their phone connects to a potentially fake or unsafe mobile network set up by a device known as a “stingray.” However, it appears that, due to new hardware requirements the new protection feature will be available on devices that will come with Android 16 pre-installed, like Google Pixel 10. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Launch Soon in India, Company Teases Its Upcoming Realme 15 Series 5G; Know Expected Specifications and Features.

What Are Stingray Attacks?

Using strong passwords and limiting app permissions can help to protect your data, but some threats are much harder to detect. One such risk involves a device called a “stingray,” which imitates a real cell tower to trick phones into connecting to it. Once connected, attackers can collect device identifiers like IMEI and access unencrypted messages or calls by forcing older, less secure protocols. These stealthy attacks can occur without any visible signs and may be difficult for the user to recognise or prevent.

Android 16 Mobile Network Security Feature

Android 16 introduces a new Mobile Network Security section within the Safety Center, located under the Security and Privacy settings. The feature will be useful to alert users when their smartphone connects to an unencrypted mobile network or when sensitive device identifiers, like the IMSI or IMEI, are shared with the network. These notifications can help users to detect potential threats, such as fake cell towers or stingray devices. OPPO Reno 14 Series Camera Specification Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 3; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

The security feature works in the background but requires compatible hardware. As per reports, only smartphones launched with Android 16 and equipped with modems supporting Android Radio HAL 3.0 can use it. Once the feature is enabled, the system will notify its users of any potential risks in real-time to enhance protection against network-based attacks. The Mobile network security page is said to appear on devices that support the “2G network protection” toggle and the “network notifications” feature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).