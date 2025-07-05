New Delhi, July 5: Google is reportedly under scrutiny in the European Union (EU) over its AI Overviews feature, leading to an antitrust complaint. The feature is used to simplify search by providing detailed summaries in response to complex queries. Google said, "Rather than breaking your question into multiple searches, you can ask your most complex questions, with all the nuances and caveats you have in mind, all in one go."

Google AI Overviews feature is powered by Google’s Gemini model’s multi-step reasoning capabilities to understand questions and offer insights with better accuracy. However, a group of independent publishers alleges that Google is misusing its dominance in the online search market. As per a report of Reuters, Google is facing an antitrust complaint from a group of independent publishers in the European Union regarding its AI Overviews feature. The group has reportedly requested interim measures, arguing that Google's actions could allegedly cause them serious and irreversible harm if not addressed promptly. iOS 26: Apple Likely To Roll Out FaceTime Nudity Detection and Spam Message Filters In Final Release for iPhones.

Google's AI Overviews are summaries created by artificial intelligence (AI) that appear above regular hyperlinks to relevant websites. These summaries are displayed to users in over 100 countries. Last May, Google started including advertisements within these AI Overviews. The tech giant is heavily investing in integrating AI into its search functions, but this decision has raised concerns among some content providers, particularly publishers.

The Independent Publishers Alliance submitted a complaint to the European Commission on June 20. The Publishers accused Google of exploiting its dominance in online search. The group alleges that the company’s core search engine is unfairly using web content to fuel its AI Overviews feature. The complaint reportedly mentioned "Publishers using Google Search do not have the option to opt out from their material being ingested for Google's AI large language model training and/or from being crawled for summaries, without losing their ability to appear in Google's general search results page." AIonOS Announces Strategic Investment in Cloud Analogy To Deliver Salesforce Solutions for Businesses.

As per reports, the document noted, "Google's core search engine service is misusing web content for Google's AI Overviews in Google Search, which have caused, and continue to cause, significant harm to publishers, including news publishers in the form of traffic, readership and revenue loss." Responding to the allegations, Google defended its practices by stating that it sends billions of clicks to websites each day. A Google spokesperson reportedly said, “New AI experiences in Search enable people to ask even more questions, which creates new opportunities for content and businesses to be discovered.”

