New Delhi, July 4: Apple has introduced iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, and it is expected to arrive with the upcoming iPhone models later this year. iOS 26 comes with a new “Liquid Glass” design, giving the interface a new look. iOS 26 is currently in beta and is likely to go through a lot of changes before it is finally released. iOS 26 is not about design changes, it also brings many new features to improve the user experience. Several Apple apps like Messages and FaceTime app are getting important updates.

Among the many changes in iOS 26, a new feature within the FaceTime app is now being highlighted. When Apple introduced iOS 26, it highlighted several new family safety features for child accounts. It may bring an update to FaceTime to prevent exposure to nudity. In a blog post, Apple said, "Communication Safety expands to intervene when nudity is detected in FaceTime video calls, and to blur out nudity in Shared Albums in Photos." Elon Musk Announces Major Upgrade for Grok, xAI Chatbot Responds and Says ‘Try Asking Me a Complex Question To See the Difference’.

iOS 26 FaceTime Feature

In iOS 26 FaceTime will pause the Video if you’re undressing while on a FaceTime call here’s the on screen prompt warning that you get asking if you would like to resume audio and video or End the call.👇 pic.twitter.com/fBs0aKUPCy — iDeviceHelp (@iDeviceHelpus) July 2, 2025

As per a post of iDeviceHelp (@iDeviceHelpus) on X (formerly Twitter), the iOS 26 beta automatically pauses video during a FaceTime call if nudity is detected. The post read, "In iOS 26 FaceTime will pause the Video if you’re undressing while on a FaceTime call here’s the on screen prompt warning that you get asking if you would like to resume audio and video or End the call."

As per a report of 9to5mac, Apple’s Messages app will receive major upgrades in iOS 26. New features may include conversation backgrounds, group typing alerts, polls, live translation, dealing with spam messages, and more. As per reports, iOS 26 will provide the option in the Messages app to manage unwanted texts. Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch Expected in September 2025: Check Rumoured Details of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features.

As per reports, users will be able to silence messages from unknown numbers and move them to a separate section within the app. When the feature is activated, messages marked as potential spam won’t trigger notifications and will be hidden from the main chat view. However, these texts won't be deleted and users can still view them through the filter option located in the top-right corner of Messages.

