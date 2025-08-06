New Delhi, August 6: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly encouraged its employees at a recent all-hands meeting to make better use of artificial intelligence (AI) to boost productivity. He is said to have urged teams across the company to take full "advantage" of AI tools to help them work more efficiently. The company is reportedly placing emphasis on using AI internally as it explores ways to manage spending and improve operational output.

Alongside CEO Pichai, Google executive Brian Saluzzo, who is Vice President for Core Development and Product Management is said to have expressed similar views. As per a report of CNBC, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed employees during an all-hands meeting recently, and emphasised the need for improved efficiency with AI efforts. Sundar Pichai said, "Anytime you go through a period of extraordinary investment, you respond by adding a lot of headcount, right?" "But in this AI moment," he added, "we have to accomplish more by taking advantage of this transition to drive higher productivity." GPT-5 Release Date Revealed: Flowith Says OpenAI’s Next AI Model to Launch on August 7, 2025.

Sundar Pichai said it’s important to stay focused as companies around the world are trying to improve. “We are competing with other companies in the world,” he said during the meeting. He added that some firms are using this time to boost how their employees work. “Which is why I think it’s important to focus on that,” Pichai explained. He believes being more productive now can help the company to stay ahead.

However, Pichai also shared that he’s “very optimistic” about Google’s current progress. He pointed out that the company is entering a phase of bigger investments and need to be careful with the resources. Google CEo noted that focus should now be on working more efficiently and improving the productivity of the company.

During the meeting, Brian Saluzzo talked about several AI tools being developed to support Google’s software engineers. He said, "everybody at Google be more AI-savvy." Brian Saluzzo also shared that Google offers a range of AI tools for employees. He said, “so folks can go faster.” One of them is an internal site called “AI Savvy Google,” which provides training, toolkits, and learning sessions. Microsoft Introduces OpenAI GPT-Oss Reasoning Models on Azure AI Foundry and Windows AI Foundry.

He also said Google’s engineering education team has worked with DeepMind to create a training program called “Building with Gemini,” which will be promoted soon. Additionally, he mentioned a new internal tool called Cider that supports software engineers with various stages of coding and development.

