Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared a post onX (formerly Twitter) on August 6, 2025, and announced the arrival of OpenAI gpt-oss reasoning models on Azure AI Foundry and Windows Foundry Local. In his post, he said, "Excited to bring OpenAI’s gpt-oss models to Azure AI Foundry and to Windows via Foundry Local." The reasoning models include gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b, marking OpenAI’s first open-weight release since GPT-2. In a blog post, Microsoft highlighted, “For the first time, you can run OpenAI models like gpt‑oss‑120b on a single enterprise GPU or run gpt‑oss‑20b locally.” OpenAI GPT-oss: Sam Altman-Run Company Introduces 20b and 120b Open-Weight Reasoning Models With ‘Strong Real-World Performance’ and Optimised To Run Locally on Your Computer.

Excited to bring OpenAI’s gpt-oss models to Azure AI Foundry and to Windows via Foundry Local. It’s hybrid AI in action: mix and match models, optimize for performance and cost, and meet your data where it lives. https://t.co/GZBjJX90xo — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 5, 2025

