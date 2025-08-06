OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared the first look of the upcoming GPT-5 model two days ago, confirming its imminent launch. The date has yet to be announced as the ChatGPT-maker hinted that "tonnes" of new models will be introduced this year. Flowith, an agent-based creator workplace, announced the GPT-5 release date from its official X handle. It confirmed that OpenAI GPT-5 will be launched on August 7, 2025, along with two other announcements. It said, Claude Opus 4.1 was live on Flowith and Gemini 3.0 Flash will be available , but "not this week". Grok 2 To Be Open-Sourced Next Week by xAI and Made Available to All Users, Elon Musk Makes Major Announcement.

Flowith Says GPT-5 Will Be Available on August 7, 2025

claude 4.1 opus✅ live on flowith gpt-5 ☑️ aug 7th gemini 3.0 flash☑️ source from google: not this week this timeline is unhinged pic.twitter.com/oGUkl2b26r — flowith (@flowith_ai) August 5, 2025

