New Delhi, August 20: Google Pixel 10 series launched in India. The Pixel 10 series comes with four new flagship smartphones. It includes Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphone models. The devices arrive with advanced specifications and features.

The Google Pixel 10 comes in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian colours, while the Pixel 10 Pro is available in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian options. The Pixel 10 Pro XL offers Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian colour variants, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available in Moonstone colour. All models will receive seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. All smartphones in the Pixel 10 series come with built-in anti-malware and anti-phishing protection. They also include spam and scam protection features integrated into Google Phone and Messages.

Google Pixel 10 Specifications and Features

Google Pixel 10 is powered by the Google Tensor G5 processor and runs on Android 16. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device includes a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 10.8MP telephoto lens, and a 10.5MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with stereo speakers, a 4,970mAh battery, and supports 30W fast charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Specifications and Features

Google Pixel 10 Pro features a 6.3-inch display with 3,300 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Google Tensor G5 processor and runs on Android 16. The device comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, along with Wi-Fi 7 support. Pixel 10 Pro camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 42MP front camera. It comes with a 4,870mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications and Features

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by the Google Tensor G5 processor and runs on Android 16. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch display and offers IP68 dust and water resistance. It is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 42MP front camera.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications and Features

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by the Google Tensor G5 processor and runs on Android 16. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The sfoldable smartphone is equipped with a 5,015mAh battery and comes with 30W fast charging support. The device features a 6.4-inch outer display and an 8-inch inner display. Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 48MP primary camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide lens, a 10.8MP telephoto lens, a 10MP front camera, and a 10MP inner front camera.

Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price in India

Google Pixel 10 is priced at INR 79,999, while the Pixel 10 Pro comes at INR 1,09,999. The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at INR 1,24,999, and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is launched at a price of INR 1,72,999. Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL are now open for pre-orders in India. All three smartphones will be available at the Google Store and through retail partners starting on August 28.

