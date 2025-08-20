HONOR X7c 5G sale goes live in India at Amazon. The latest smartphone from HONOR comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. HONOR X7c 5G price in India starts at INR 14,999 with launch offers. The new budget-friendly 5G smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and features a large 6.8-inch display. The device also runs on MagicOS 8.0, which is based on Android 14. The HONOR X7c 5G offers a 50MP main camera along with a 5MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 35W fast charging. Lava Play Ultra 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Gaming-Focused Smartphone Launched in India.

HONOR X7c 5G Sale Starts Today in India

Level up your mobile experience! The new HONOR X7C 5G is here to unlock your eXtra power with blazing-fast 5G. Don't miss the special launch offer! ➡️ Grab yours now: https://t.co/05NZp8jkL8#HONORX7C5G #NewLaunch #Amazonspecials pic.twitter.com/B0t3wdZRur — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) August 20, 2025

