Google, the global tech giant officially launched the Pixel 4a smartphone in India. The handset was initially launched globally with a price tag of Rs $349. The device is introduced in the country as the successor to the Pixel 3a phone. The smartphone will go on sale on October 16, 2020 via Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale 2020. The Pixel 4a is priced at Rs 31,999 & will be made available at an introductory price of Rs 29,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020. Google Pixel 4a With Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India at Rs 31,999; Check Online Sale, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 4a sports a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For photography, the handset flaunts a single 12.2MP dual-pixel rear OIS camera & an 8MP front shooter. The camera comes pre-loaded with HDR+ dual exposure controls, Portrait mode, Top Shot, Night Sight & more.

Google Pixel 4a Launch (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

The device will be offered in a sole 6GB RAM & 128GB of internal storage. Pixel 4a runs on Android 10 operating system & upgradable to Android 11. In addition to this, the phone gets connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack.

