Google launched the much-awaited Pixel 5 flagship phone alongside the 5G iteration of the Pixel 4a in the US market. The new Pixel devices are available for pre-order in select markets via Google Store. After launching the new Pixel devices globally, the American tech giant has announced the launch of Pixel 4a for the Indian market. The Google Pixel 4a was launched globally in September 2020, however, the company didn't reveal the launch date for the Indian market. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Now, we have the launch date of the Pixel 4a for India. The Pixel 4a smartphone will be launched in the country on October 17, 2020. This information was given out by Google while replying to a tweet posted by a user during the global launch of the phone.

Hi Christopher, we appreciate your interest in our Pixel devices. The Pixel 4a launches in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. To learn more about the Pixel 4a check out the official blog post here: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg Appreciate it. — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 1, 2020

Replying to the user, Google confirmed that the Pixel 4a will hit the Indian shores by mid-October. Also, the handset will be retailed online exclusively via Flipkart.

Google Pixel 4a Launch (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

As far as the specs are concerned, the Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole cutout housing the front camera. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor that comes mated to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For photography, there is a single 12MP camera at the rear with OIS support and an LED flash. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for video calling and selfies.

Pixel 4a India Launch (Photo Credits: Google)

The phone is backed by a decent 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs on stock Android 10 OS with three years of security and software upgrades. The phone also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and more.

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coming to the pricing, the phone maker hasn't revealed the India price of the Pixel 4a. The phone gets a starting price of $349 in the US market which is around Rs 26,000. We can expect a simlar pricing for the Indian market considering that it would be mid-range smartphone.

