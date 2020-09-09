San Francisco: Google on Tuesday rolled out the much-anticipated Android 11 first on Pixel devices, that comes with features like location privacy for employees, Live View with Location Sharing in Google Maps and new Smart Reply on Pixels keyboard. Employees will now see separate tabs for work and personal when they share files, open content or go into their settings menu. Google Android 11 Launched with New Privacy Controls & Powerful Tools.

"To give employees more information about their location privacy, we've added a new notification whenever their IT admin grants location access to work apps," Google said in a statement.

But wait, there’s more! As part of #Android11, your phone gets a helpful boost of Pixel-first features. Check out our latest blog post for more details: https://t.co/urVbbR59kc pic.twitter.com/B4ORHFKSgC — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 8, 2020

Google Calendar will soon allow people to see personal events in their work calendar, helping to better schedule around commitments across their day. Personal calendar events will remain privately stored on device in the personal profile, invisible to both colleagues and IT, Google said.

"We've also enhanced our agreements with device manufacturers to help ensure all work profile privacy protections are reliably enforced". "If your friends have chosen to share their location with you, simply tap on their icon and then on Live View on the right side of your screen," Google said.

You'll see where they are in relation to you, along with how far away they are. Tapping on start will then show you arrows and directions placed right on top of your world so you can see exactly which way to go. The new Smart Reply on Pixel's keyboard makes typing effortless by giving helpful suggestions when people are using chat apps.

"It's all processed on your phone to protect your privacy. Right now, this is available in English only and requires use of Gboard. It's not available for all chat apps," Google said. "Your phone will recommend apps you use at different times of the day, like Messages for your daily check-ins, Google Maps for your afternoon stroll or the media apps you use in the evening to help you wind down from a busy day," Google said.

The Pixel devices can now make app suggestions based on daily routines so users can quickly get to tools they need. The Pixel phones will also give the users more convenient ways to select text and images, or take a screenshot with new overview actions. With Android 11, Pixel can help organise your phone with new intelligent suggestions for folder names.

"In addition to everything coming to Pixel first, you'll also get all of the great new Android 11 features as well, giving you easier ways to manage your conversations, connected devices, privacy and beyond," Google said.

