Mumbai, October 11: Google Play Store is the trusted platform where millions of apps are available for Android users. It is a digital marketplace which offers the users access to applications, games, books and more. As per an estimate, a round 30 lakh (3 million) Android apps are available on Google Play in multiple categories including entertainment, productivity, games, music, photography and more.

Android users can access wide range of applications on Google Play Store for free with or without ads; however some apps require users to pay some money through in-app purchases option. The top performing apps are available in "Top Free" and "Top Paid" section. This week, we have the almost same applications available in their respective spots without any change. They are Arattai Messenger, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Kuku TV and Meesho. Apple Copyright Infringement Case: Two Neuroscientists Sue iPhone Maker for Pirating Books To Train Apple Intelligence, Demand Company Stop Misusing Others’ Works.

Arattai Messenger

Just like last week, Arattai Messenger has held first position in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Developed by Zoho Corporation, Arattai has become the first "Swadeshi" choice for chats, calls and video calls for many users. The app has witnessed massive downloads, beating last week's 50 lakh to 1 crore new members. It has been given 4.8-star rating and 1.77 lakh reviews on Google Play.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT has regained its second position this week, beating Perplexity in the Top Free section. The OpenAI's chatbot has been downloaded by over 50 crore Android users and has been given 4.5-star rating and 2.95 crore reviews. ChatGPT allows the users to resolve complex mathematical problems, plan their schedule, get personalised assistance and clarity on various subjects or real-life issues.

Perplexity

Perplexity has been pushed back to the third spot this week as ChatGPT took over the second spot. However, the app still maintains its first position in productivity section of Google Play. Perplexity offers answers to the questions asked on the platform. It helps in research by citing all the sources it takes information from. It has over 5 crore downloads, 11.3 lakh reviews and 4.2-star overall rating on Google Play Store.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV has become the fourth most downloaded Android app in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. It offers vertical entertainment and entertainment including HD Shows, Movies, Dramas and more. Over 10 crore people have downloaded Kuku TV and 6.88 lakh posted reviews. It has over 4.3-star rating. Lava Shark 2 Launch Soon in India With 6.75-inch 120Hz Display; Check Other Expected Specifications, Features and Price Range.

Meesho

Meesho is an e-commerce platform that offers household products, electronic items, clothes and various other items for male, female and kids. It has become the most popular platform as it offers products at affordable rates compared to other e-commerce websites. It has 50 crore downloads, 53.5 lakh reviews and 4.4-star overall rating.

