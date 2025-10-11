Cupertino, October 11: Apple has been sued by two neuroscientists over the use of copyrighted books to train its Apple Intelligence model. The duo have accused the iPhone-maker of misusing thousands of copyrighted books to train its AI model. The company has yet to perfect its Apple Intelligence model, and this lawsuit could hamper its progress.

Professors Susana Martinez-Conde and Stephen Macknik from SUNY Downstate Health Science University in Brooklyn have filed a case against Apple, alleging the use of copyrighted books and seeking justice from the authorities. They have stated that Apple used illegal 'shadow libraries' of pirated books to train its Apple Intelligence model. Neuralink Patient Nick Wray, Paralysed by ALS, Uses Thoughts To Feed Himself With Robotic Arm; Elon Musk Reacts.

Apple Copyright Infringement Lawsuit; Here's Everything to Know

In the lawsuit, the professors have accused Apple of gaining over USD 200 billion in value after officially announcing Apple Intelligence. It was "the single most lucrative day in the history of the company," it added. The complaint further mentioned that Apple used a database of thousands of pirated books and their content without paying any money to the owners. The list of books included in the lawsuit are:

Champions of Illusion: The Science Behind Mind-Boggling Images and Mystifying Brain Puzzles by Martinez-Conde and Macknik

Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals About Our Everyday Deceptions* by Martinez-Conde and Macknik

Susana Martinez-Conde and Stephen Macknik have requested Apple to compensate them for monetary damages and asked Apple to stop using copyrighted work. The amount requested by the duo is not declared in te report by Reuters. TCS Layoffs: Tata Consultancy Services Eliminated Nearly 20,000 Jobs by September Amid AI Adoption Pressure, US Immigration Policy Changes, Says Report.

Tech companies have been accused of training their models using copyrighted materials without paying compensation to the rightful owners. So far, OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic, and Microsoft have been accused of using copyrighted material. Now, Apple has been accused of doing the same for its AI model.

