Lava Mobiles is gearing up to launch its Shark 2 budget smartphone in India soon. The company has teased a triple-camera design similar to the iPhone 16 Pro series ahead of the smartphone's launch. The upcoming Lava Shark 2 is confirmed to feature a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a glossy finish and is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery, likely supporting 18W fast charging, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lava Shark 2 price in India is expected to be under INR 10,000. Moto G06 Power Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone With 7,000mAh Battery To Go Live Soon; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Shark 2 Launching Soon With 6.75-Inch Display

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)