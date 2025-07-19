New Delhi, July 19: Google Play Store is a popular platform where Android users can find and download apps, games, books, and more. It offers millions of options across categories like entertainment, education, shopping, and gaming. To make it easier for users to discover new content, the Play Store also sorts its apps into sections like “Top Free,” “Top Paid,” and “Top Grossing,” based on popularity and recent activity.

Each week, the "Top Free" apps list gets updated as user interest and downloads shift. Last week, apps like ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, Meesho, and PhonePe made it to the list. This week, the order slightly changed as ChatGPT and Kuku TV stayed on top, while Meesho moved ahead of Seekho, and Instagram entered the list, replacing the Phonepe app. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Galaxy F Series Launched in India.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

ChatGPT

ChatGPT, the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI under the leadership of Sam Altman, has become the top free app for this week. On the Google Play Store, it has already crossed a milestone of over 500 million downloads. The app has received more than 22 million reviews and holds an average rating of 4.5 stars. The AI chatbot is known for its ability to answer questions and even help its users with image-related tasks. ChatGPT continues to be among the most downloaded apps in the world today.

Kuku TV (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is built by the same team behind Kuku FM. It is a video streaming platform made especially for mobile users in India. The app offers high-quality HD content in a vertical format, featuring short videos, complete shows, and films. Its mobile-friendly experience has helped it grow steadily in popularity. On the Google Play Store, Kuku TV has crossed 50 million downloads, earned a 4.5-star rating, and received over 2.8 lakh reviews, showing its engagement from viewers in India.

Meesho (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho is a shopping app in India that offers a wide range of products for men, women, and children. The unique feature of Meesho is its reselling feature. It allows users to earn money by sharing and selling items to people within their social circles. The app has gained popularity, with over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It holds a 4.5-star rating from more than 5.1 million reviews.

Seekho App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Seekho

Seekho is an edutainment OTT platform that blends learning with entertainment to make education engaging for its users. On the Google Play Store, Seekho has crossed 100 million downloads and holds a 4.5-star rating from over 8,81,000 reviews in India. It provides access to over 10,000 video courses in Hindi, covering a variety of topics like Business, Technology, Finance, and more. The content is created by a group of more than 250 educators, known as Seekho Gurus. Realme 15 Pro 5G Launch in India on July 24, Will Feature ‘AI Magic Glow 2.0’ To Improve Low-Light Party Photos; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Instagram Logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Instagram

Instagram, owned by Meta, is a social media app that lets its users to express themselves in creative ways. It has features like Reels for short videos and also include Stories, and live videos. The platform allows to send direct messages, photos, and videos to friends or groups. On the Google Play Store, Instagram has over 5 billion downloads with a 4.3-star rating from more than 164 million reviews.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).