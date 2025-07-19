Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G will launch in India on July 24, 2025. The company has confirmed a few specifications and features of the Realme 15 Pro 5G ahead of launch in India. The Realme 15 Pro 5G will feature "AI Magic Glow 2.0" feature to make "every party photo shine, even in low light." Apart from that, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and will include a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The smartphone will come with a triple 50MP camera and may be priced between INR 25,999 and INR 27,999 in India. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Galaxy F Series Launched in India.

Realme 15 Pro 5G AI Feature

Glow up, even when the lights go down. With AI Magic Glow 2.0 on the #realme15Pro5G, every party photo shines, even in low light. Launching on 24th July, 7 PM. Know More: https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHq https://t.co/KCIw1yIo6s#AIPartyPhone #realme15Series5G pic.twitter.com/LZ1ZRGtYi5 — realme (@realmeIndia) July 19, 2025

