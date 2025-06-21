Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, Meesho and PhonePe Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week

This week's Google Play Store Top Free Apps List includes ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, Meesho, and PhonePe mobile apps that have become the most downloaded apps. These applications have become widely popular among users due to their features, functionality and services.

Technology Kalpeshkumar Patelia| Jun 21, 2025 06:15 PM IST
    Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, Meesho and PhonePe Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week
    ChatGPT Logo Kuku TV Logo and Seekho Logo (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

    Mumbai, June 21:  Google Play Store is home to millions of Android apps users download to complete various tasks. With availability in 190 countries, Google Play has been the most visited platform by Android users to download apps from categories including productivity, entertainment, shopping, business, maps & navigation, news & magazines and more. As per an estimate, there are over 3 million apps on Google Play Store, most of which are free.

    Google PlayStore automatically places the most downloaded app in its Top Chats under the Top Free category. The app with the most downloads gets to the top spot, and the others follow in second, third, fourth, and so on positions based on the numbers. Last week, Kuku TV, ChatGPT, Meesho, Seekho, and Instagram were among the most downloaded apps. This week, ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, Meesho, Meesho, and PhonePe have taken the top spots. Grok 3.5 Will Add Missing Information, Feature Advanced Reasoning and Rewrite Entire Corpus of Human Knowledge: Elon Musk.

    ChatGPT

    ChatGPT has become an inevitable part of people's lives who use it regularly. The AI chatbot by OpenAI handles various queries and gives answers based on the provided prompts. It can generate images, talk back with voice mode, and do advanced reasoning. ChatGPT has more than 50 crore downloads on the Google Play Store, 1.93 crore reviews, and an overall 4.5-star rating. It is the most downloaded application.

    Kuku TV

    Kuku TV has become one of the most downloaded apps recently. The app offers vertical entertainment and allows access to HD shows, movies, and dramas. Viewers can enjoy the vertically aligned video content on the app without needing to tilt the screen. Kuku TV is the second most downloaded app in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List, and it has over 5 crore downloads, 1.74 lakh reviews, and a 4.0-star rating.

    Seekho

    Seekho is third on the Top Free Apps List in the Google Play Store. It is an edutainment application developed by Keyaro Edutech Private Limited that offers learners access to various short learning videos. It has more than 5 crore downloads, 8.08 lakh reviews and 4.5 star rating on Google Play. Seekho offers over 10,000 learning videos on topics like Money, Technology, Business and more in 10+ categories in Hindi.

    Meesho

    Meesho is an e-commerce app that offers customers a wide range of items at affordable prices compared to other platforms. Due to its popularity, the online shopping app has retained the fourth position in this week's Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Meesho has surpassed 50 crore downloads, 50.5 lakh reviews, and a 4.5-star rating on Google Play. OnePlus Gaming Smartphone May Launch Soon in Global Market With Shoulder Triggers, Likely To Feature Flagship Processor: Report.

    PhonePe

    PhonePe lets users make payments for various transactions. Users can make BHIM UPI payments to individuals or stores, recharge mobile phones, pay electricity or utility bills , and do much more. PhonePe allows instant payment, which is safe and secure. The platform also added other facilities for customers, such as investing in mutual funds, buying insurance plans, and more. PhonePe is the fifth most downloaded app with over 50 crore downloads, 1.26 crore reviews, and a 4.4-star rating.

