Grok 3.5 Will Add Missing Information, Feature Advanced Reasoning and Rewrite Entire Corpus of Human Knowledge: Elon Musk
Grok 3.5, the upcoming AI model from Elon Musk's xAI, will feature advanced reasoning capabilities and is designed to rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, said Elon Musk. The tech billionaire also said that Grok 3.5 would add missing information and delete errors.
Socially Kalpeshkumar Patelia| Jun 21, 2025 03:43 PM IST