Elon Musk announced that Grok 3.5 would come with advanced reasoning. The tech billionaire said Grok 3.5 would "rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, adding missing information and deleting errors. Then refrain on that". Elon Musk added, "Far too much rubbish in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data." A user asked Grok about determining missing information, to which it replied Grok 3.5 would reference vast datasets and use logical inference to spot errors. It will use reasoning from first principles to hypothesise what should exist. It may analyse patterns in scientific literature or historical records and find inconsistencies. Grok 3.5 is still in development but will be launched soon. Elon Musk already said that it would provide answers that do not exist yet. He said addressing the capabilities, "maybe we should call it 4". Apple Buying Perplexity: Tech Giant's Executives Reportedly in Held Internal Talks To Buy Arvind Srinivas-Led AI Company, Say Reports.

We will use Grok 3.5 (maybe we should call it 4), which has advanced reasoning, to rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, adding missing information and deleting errors.

Then retrain on that.

Far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2025