Mumbai, June 21: OnePlus has already announced the launch of its OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 smartphones in India, along with OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earbuds on July 8, 2025. The new rumours hint that the Chinese smartphone maker was working on a gaming smartphone that might come with shoulder triggers. Although there is no official confirmation from OnePlus about the launch, a tipster said that a new sub-series from OnePlus will be released globally soon.

The tipster on X mentioned that the new series would be aimed at gamers and was still in the experimental phase. Before deciding to launch in the global market, the Chinese smartphone company may test the device and do R&D so that it can launched with a gamer-focused design and features. The OnePlus gaming smartphone is expected to be launched in China first and then arrive in other countries. OnePlus Nord 5 Set To Launch in India on July 8, 2025, Will Offer 144 FPS Gaming; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Working on Gaming Smartphone for Global Launch

New sub-series from OnePlus aimed at gamers. Still experimental, Global release dicey.. Highlights: Bigger battery, flagship SoC, gaming triggers & more Want this in Global markets? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 19, 2025

According to a report by News18, OnePlus's upcoming gaming smartphone would come with a flagship chipset, likely offering powerful performance and a larger battery for long hours of gaming. It said the company would add "shoulder triggers" to support better gameplay. It said that no other specifications were revealed.

The gaming smartphone segment has been dominated by limited smartphone brands such as ASUS, a Taiwanese company, and REDMAGIC by Nubia Technology, a Chinese smartphone maker. Currently, many Chinese companies have started offering smartphones that offer higher fps in games like BGMI and designs that target both gamers and casual users. TECNO POVA 7 Ultra 5G Specifications Confirmed, Smartphone Coming With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate Processor; Check Other Specs and Features.

Recently, Infinix GT 30 Pro was launched in India with gamer-centric specifications, features, and design. It featured MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor and gamer-centric features like XBoost Gaming Engine, 520Hz response rate and AI-supported VC cooling. The Infinix GT 30 Pro price in India starts at INR 24,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

