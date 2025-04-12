New Delhi, April 12: Google Play Store is the official app marketplace for Android devices, offering a wide variety of downloadable content. It operates in 190 countries and serves more than 2.5 billion users each month. Google Play provides access to millions of apps, games, e-books, and digital media. Users can explore different categories such as productivity, photography, music, entertainment, and shopping, making Google Play Store an ideal resource for all kinds of digital content.

The Play Store offers Android users a wide range of options to discover and download according to their interests. It has a vast library of around two million apps and games. Last week, the top free apps on Google Play were Grok, ChatGPT, Genius: AI Photo Generator, JioHotstar, and AI Photo Editor - AI Morph. This week it includes JioHotstar, ChatGPT, Meesho, Kuku FM, and Seekho.

JioHotstar Streaming Platform Launched (Photo Credits: X/@IndianTechGuide)

JioHotstar

JioHotstar provides its users with a diverse range of entertainment options. The app has been downloaded over 500 million times and has received 12.6 million reviews, receiving a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store. Users have access to a variety of content, including live sports events such as cricket, as well as the latest films in Hindi, English, and various regional languages.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI), created by Sam Altman-run OpenAI. It was introduced to the public in 2022. On Google Play, the app has been downloaded more than 100 million times. It has received approximately 11.9 million reviews and currently has a rating of 4.5 stars.

Meesho (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho is an online shopping app where people can buy many different products at low prices. It offers clothing products to daily household items. The app is popular, with a 4.5-star rating on the Play Store, more than 4.8 million reviews, and over 500 million downloads. It also gives users a chance to earn money by reselling these items to their friends and family.

Kuku FM (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Kuku FM

Kuku FM is an online audio platform in India that offers content in multiple languages. Users can explore a wide range of audiobooks, podcasts, talk shows, and stories in languages like English, Hindi, and more. It is available on the Google Play Store, Kuku FM has a rating of 4.3 stars, with over 1.29 million reviews and more than 50 million downloads.

Seekho App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Seekho

Seekho is an online learning app that provides short educational videos on different topics like Technology, Money, and Business. The platform aims to make quality education easy to access for everyone. It has a 4.5-star rating on the Play Store, with over 6,63,000 reviews and more than 50 million downloads.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).