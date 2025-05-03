New Delhi, May 3: Google Play Store is the official app marketplace for Android smartphones and tablets. Android users can use it to download a various digital content like apps, mobile games, e-books, music, and more. Google Play is available in 190 countries around the world and is used by more than 2.5 billion users each month.

The Play Store offers apps in many different categories, including entertainment, shopping, music, photo editing, productivity tools, and more. On the Google Play Store, last week’s top free apps included JioHotstar, Meesho, Kuku TV, Instagram, and ChatGPT. This week, Kuku TV has taken the top spot among free apps. It is followed by JioHotstar, ChatGPT, Meesho, and Instagram in the top five rankings. Anthropic Update: Claude Now Support Web Search for Paid Users, Reads Web Links and Google Workspace Content.

Kuku TV (Photo Credits: Googple Play Store)

Kuku TV: Reel Shows & Movies

Kuku TV is a video streaming app developed by the creators of Kuku FM. The app is designed for mobile users and offers premium HD shows, movies, and short videos in a vertical format. It has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.3 stars based on more than 1 lakh reviews on the Google Play Store.

JioHotstar Streaming Platform Launched (Photo Credits: X/@IndianTechGuide)

JioHotstar

JioHotstar offers users a wide selection of entertainment choices. The platform has more than 500 million downloads and around 12.7 million reviews. The app holds a 4.2-star rating on the Google Play Store. It features a mix of content, including live sports like cricket and recent movies in Hindi, English, and regional languages.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI, led by Sam Altman. The app has gained popularity, it generates text-based responses, offers image generation and more. On the Google Play Store, it has surpassed 100 million downloads, gathered around 15.4 million user reviews, and holds a rating of 4.5 stars.

Meesho (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho is a e-commerce app in India, recognised for its affordable pricing for its products. On the Google Play Store, it has been downloaded over 500 million times, received around 4.95 million reviews, and holds a 4.5-star rating. The platform offers frequent discounts and also allows users to earn by reselling products. Google NotebookLM Update: AI-Powered Assistant Now Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash To Handle Complex Question.

Instagram Logo (Photo Credit: Unplash)

Instagram

Instagram, owned by Meta, enables users to create and share videos with friends and the wider community. It also offers private messaging through Direct Messages (DMs) and lets users post daily moments through Instagram Stories. The Reels feature allows to create and share short and engaging videos. On the Play Store, Instagram holds a 4.3-star rating, based on 162 million reviews and over 5 billion downloads.

