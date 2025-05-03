Google’s NotebookLM has taken a step forward with the introduction of the Gemini 2.5 Flash model. NotebookLM is now powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash. The new upgrade is expected to make the NotebookLM to answer complex questions. The Gemini 2.5 models are known as “thinking models.” Users can expect to get “more comprehensive answers, particularly to complex, multi-step reasoning questions.” Earlier this week, Google also expanded one of NotebookLM’s most used features Audio Overviews. It now supports over 50 languages. Google Expands NotebookLM Audio Overviews to Over 50 Languages With Gemini Support, Including Hindi.

Google NotebookLM Update

It's been a busy week for us. SO busy that we forgot to mention that @NotebookLM is officially powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash ⚡️⚡️⚡️ The 2.5 models are thinking models, so you should start to see more comprehensive answers, particularly to complex, multi-step reasoning questions. — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)