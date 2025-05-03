Anthropic shared a post on May 2, 2025 and announced that web search is now available for all users on paid plans. Claude, the AI assistant by Anthropic, can perform fast web searches. Claude will search through multiple trusted sources, including content from Google Workspace for more complex questions. Users can also drop a web link into any chat, and Claude will automatically fetch and read the content. Google NotebookLM Update: AI-Powered Assistant Now Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash To Handle Complex Question.

Claude Now Supports Web Search for Paid Users

Web search is available worldwide for all paid plans. For everyday tasks, Claude runs quick searches. For more complex questions, it explores multiple sources, including Google Workspace. https://t.co/wNAlSrytvY — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) May 2, 2025

