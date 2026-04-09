GoPro has announced plans to reduce its global workforce by 23%, resulting in the elimination of approximately 145 positions by the end of 2026. The action camera manufacturer disclosed that the restructuring is a strategic move to lower operating expenses and restore profitability following a reported USD 9.00 million quarterly loss in 2025. The reduction is set to begin in the second quarter of this year, with the company expecting to incur restructuring charges between USD 11.50 million and USD 15.00 million, primarily due to severance and healthcare obligations.

The decision highlights the mounting pressure on traditional hardware makers as they face intensified competition from both specialist brands and the advancing camera capabilities of modern smartphones. While GoPro is banking on its upcoming GP3 processor to stimulate future growth, the immediate focus remains on streamlining its financial structure. This move mirrors a broader trend across the consumer electronics sector, where legacy gadget companies are being forced to prioritise efficiency over rapid expansion. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 71,000 Jobs Cut as Giants Like Oracle, Amazon and Dell Pivot to AI-Driven Operations.

Impact of GoPro Layoffs on Company Restructuring

The GoPro layoffs are designed to align the company’s internal resources with a more conservative fiscal outlook. By trimming nearly a quarter of its staff, the firm aims to create a leaner operational model that can better withstand a slowing global hardware market. Management indicated that the cost savings achieved through these cuts will be redirected toward core product development and research, particularly as the brand seeks to differentiate itself in a crowded marketplace.

Despite the significant scale of the cuts, GoPro maintains that its long-term roadmap remains intact. The company is betting heavily on its next-generation silicon to provide a technical edge that smartphones cannot currently match. However, the substantial severance costs associated with the workforce reduction are expected to impact the company's cash flow in the short term before the full benefits of the lowered overhead are realised in the 2027 fiscal year.

Broader Market Context Beyond GoPro Layoffs

The news of the GoPro layoffs comes amidst a bruising period for employment across the wider technology sector. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, more than 52,000 tech jobs were eliminated globally, representing a 40% increase compared to the previous year. Major industry players including Amazon, which has cut 16,000 roles this year, along with Meta, Salesforce, and Dell, have all announced significant reductions as they pivot toward automation and leaner business structures. Disney Layoffs: Walt Disney to Cut Around 1,000 Jobs, Marketing Department Expected To Be Hardest Hit Under New CEO Josh D’Amaro.

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly cited as a primary driver for these shifts, with approximately 25% of layoffs in March 2026 directly linked to AI-driven restructuring. While AI is creating new demand in fields like data science, it is simultaneously displacing roles in customer support and back-office operations. Analysts warn that the industry is currently facing a "net employment gap," where the volume of newly created positions does not yet match the number of legacy roles being phased out.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).