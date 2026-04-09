Walt Disney is planning to eliminate as many as 1,000 positions in the coming weeks, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. The reduction, which primarily targets the company’s marketing department, comes shortly after Josh D’Amaro officially took over as chief executive officer in March 2026. While the layoffs are significant, they represent less than 1% of Disney’s global workforce, which stood at approximately 231,000 employees at the end of fiscal year 2025.

The restructuring efforts are reportedly part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and reduce overhead as the entertainment giant navigates a shifting media landscape. Although the cuts are being implemented under D’Amaro’s new leadership, the Journal noted that internal discussions and planning for these specific reductions began prior to his transition into the CEO role. The move follows a period of consolidation where Disney has sought to integrate its various divisions more closely, including the ongoing merger of Disney+ and Hulu into a single app experience. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 71,000 Jobs Cut as Giants Like Oracle, Amazon and Dell Pivot to AI-Driven Operations.

Disney Layoffs: Consolidation Under Project Imagine

A central figure in this transition is Asad Ayaz, Disney’s recently appointed chief marketing officer. Ayaz is reportedly spearheading a company-wide marketing reorganisation known internally as "Project Imagine." The initiative aims to unify Disney’s disparate marketing groups into a more cohesive enterprise structure, intended to reduce redundant expenses and improve efficiency across the brand's film, television, and streaming sectors.

The marketing department was previously consolidated under a single brand office earlier this year to better align with the "One Disney" philosophy championed by D’Amaro. By centralising these functions, the company hopes to free up capital for further investment in digital endeavours and emerging technologies, though it has resulted in the elimination of overlapping roles within the newly integrated teams.

Layoffs at Disney Not Isolated Event

Disney’s workforce reduction is not an isolated event but reflects a larger trend among legacy media companies like Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, both of which have trimmed staff to offset smaller profits from streaming. Since former CEO Bob Iger returned to lead the company in 2022, Disney has cut more than 8,000 jobs through various rounds of reorganisation, though previous cuts were largely focused on entertainment, ESPN, and corporate operations. Disney Layoffs: Entertainment Giant To Reduce 6% of Workforce From ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks; Here’s Why.

While the entertainment and corporate divisions face tightening budgets, other areas of the Disney portfolio, such as theme parks and cruise lines, have seen relative growth. This latest round of layoffs signifies a continued effort by leadership to adjust to a digital-centric audience and maintain financial stability amidst a weaker global box office and increasing competition from tech platforms like YouTube and Amazon.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).