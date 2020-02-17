Growdiesel Ventures Limited, India’s Leading Biofuel Company, Launches Renewable Fuel Industrial Training Certification for Students

Growdiesel Ventures Limited (Photo Credits: File Image)

Established in 2001, Growdiesel is India’s leading Renewable Fuel company that is providing innovative turn-key solutions to various Government, Hotels, Hospitals, Residential societies, Corporates, Schools and other sectors. They are solving World’s 2 biggest problems: Waste Elimination & Fuel Generation.

Growdiesel solves these 2 problems by converting wet waste into Bio-CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), bio-PNG (Piped natural gas) and bio-fertilizer. Plastic and rubber waste is converted into Green Diesel. This biofuel can be used to run vehicles, for cooking, electricity production and organic farming. Growdiesel has experience of working with over 20 State Governments and Central Government organizations. The company is also working in

collaboration with the Spanish and U.K. Government and helping in their waste and fuel management.

“We established and pioneered India’s first formalized reactor-based waste to biofuel system at Delhi’s Chief Minister’s office in 2010”, told Mr Atul Saxena, Founder and MD of Growdiesel Ventures Limited.

Growdiesel is currently advisor to MSME (Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise) and on the governing council of S.C.G.J. (Skill Council for Green Jobs). The R&D team of the company’s scientists collectively hold over 50 patents and over 150 research papers on Biofuels.

With the launch of the Biofuel Policy by the Indian government in 2018, the industry is getting a huge boost right now and it is expected to create over 1 crore jobs in the next 5 years!

The company realizes that unfortunately there is a huge gap between what is taught in colleges and what is actually needed in the industry. For that purpose, Growdiesel thought of launching an exclusive Industrial Certification program for students who want to be a step ahead and gain practical experience. This program aims to provide a deep practical insight of renewable fuel and energy sector. Students who are currently enrolled in Chemical, Biotech,

Mechanical, Automobile, Electrical, Civil, I.T., C.S., Electronics, Agriculture courses (B Tech/M Tech/BSc/MSc) will extremely benefit from this program. They will get to work on Government project. Growdiesel aims to provide quality practical training experience to students which they can leverage.

Upon completing this program, students will also get a chance to be a part of Growdiesel’s Accelerator Program in which they can establish their own venture in the field of Biofuel.

Growdiesel will provide funds, equipment and mentorship to help them accelerate to success. This is an exciting and huge opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs! To know more about the program, see Growdiesel Industrial certification Training brochure.

Company’s website: https://www.growdiesel.com/

Company’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/growdieselventures

Contact email: info@growdieselmail.com